Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $495.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.