Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $131,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $186.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $229.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

