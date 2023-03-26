Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 286.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $217.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.62. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

