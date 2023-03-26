Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,135,000 after buying an additional 413,085 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.