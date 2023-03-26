Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 5,464 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.