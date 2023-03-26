Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 8,070 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

