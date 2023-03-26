LVW Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PM opened at $90.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

