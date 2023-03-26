Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 88.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after acquiring an additional 440,797 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $344.75 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.48 and a 200-day moving average of $317.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

