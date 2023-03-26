Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $351.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

