Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Invests $213,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $156.88 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.77.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

