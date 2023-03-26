Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 2,366 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $310.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.37 and a 200-day moving average of $284.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

