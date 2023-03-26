Sitrin Capital Management LLC Takes $4.54 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. BlackRock comprises 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BLK opened at $644.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $704.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
