Retirement Planning Group Sells 337 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.51 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

