Scott Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,230 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 9.7% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $241.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.23 and its 200-day moving average is $226.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

