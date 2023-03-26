Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after buying an additional 218,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,567,000 after buying an additional 206,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $241.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.