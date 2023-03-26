Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.