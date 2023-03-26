Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $803,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in AT&T were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.