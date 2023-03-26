Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 3,375 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $187.69 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

