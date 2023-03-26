Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 534.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $386.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

