Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Raised by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $558.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

