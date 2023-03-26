Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $30.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

