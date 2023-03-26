Marion Wealth Management Buys 1,340 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

COP opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average is $115.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

