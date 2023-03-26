BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

