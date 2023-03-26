Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

