110,883 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 110,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after purchasing an additional 189,688 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

