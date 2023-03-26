Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,772,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

