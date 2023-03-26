Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on META. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.