Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 160 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $266.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

