Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 111,069 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,069 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $23,744,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

