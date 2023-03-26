Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $502.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.