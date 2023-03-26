Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lam Research Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $502.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.48.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lam Research (LRCX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.