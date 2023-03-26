Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $248.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.