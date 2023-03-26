Scott Capital Advisors LLC Buys 195 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.