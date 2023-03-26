Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 142 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

