KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,461 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

