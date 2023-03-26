Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 6.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Danaher by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $248.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.48. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

