iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Divergent Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 29.1% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.09. The stock has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

