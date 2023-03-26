One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $221.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average of $209.10. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

