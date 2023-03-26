Calton & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after buying an additional 148,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,109,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $145.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

