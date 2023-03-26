Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $221.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average is $209.10. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

