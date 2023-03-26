Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $221.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average of $209.10. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.