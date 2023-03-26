Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

V opened at $221.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

