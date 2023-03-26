Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

V stock opened at $221.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

