Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $64.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.