PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

