Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,888 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

T stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

