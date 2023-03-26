iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJH opened at $239.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

