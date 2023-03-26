Marion Wealth Management Purchases 1,334 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $90.75 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

