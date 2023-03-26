Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.