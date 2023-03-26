Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 33,824 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,000. Eaton comprises 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

