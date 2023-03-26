Country Trust Bank Sells 93 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

